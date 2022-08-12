The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
