Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.