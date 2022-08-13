Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared f…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizz…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expec…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 …