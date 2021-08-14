 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

