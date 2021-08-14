The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thu…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be sever…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Grand Is…