Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared f…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizz…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead,…