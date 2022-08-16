 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

