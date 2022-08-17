Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizz…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead,…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.