The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thu…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear …
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Grand Is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Grand I…