 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts