The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead,…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of …