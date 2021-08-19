 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

