Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.