Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT.