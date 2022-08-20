Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.