Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Grand I…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear …
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 1…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Grand I…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.