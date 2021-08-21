Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.