Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.