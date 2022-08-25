Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
