Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.