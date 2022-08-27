Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
