The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makin…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is …
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Th…