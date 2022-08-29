The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can …
For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can …
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high …
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…