Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
