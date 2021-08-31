Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.