Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzli…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Monday. I…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can …
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…