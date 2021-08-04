Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
