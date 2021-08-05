 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts