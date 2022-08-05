 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 104. 76 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

