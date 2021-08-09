Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
