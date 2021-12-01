 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

