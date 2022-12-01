Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wil…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Today's w…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecas…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.