Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

