Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 6AM CST FRI until 6AM CST SAT. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.