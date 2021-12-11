The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
