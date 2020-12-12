 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 6AM CST SAT. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts