Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Most likel…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of fog with some pat…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …