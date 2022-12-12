 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts