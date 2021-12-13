Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.