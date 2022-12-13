Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Most likel…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. S…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Windy at times with rain likely. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…