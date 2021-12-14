Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
