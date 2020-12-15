Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23.87. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 12AM CST TUE until 6PM CST TUE. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
