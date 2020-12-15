 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23.87. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 12AM CST TUE until 6PM CST TUE. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts