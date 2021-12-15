Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 37 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.