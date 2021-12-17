 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

