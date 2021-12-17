Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.