 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts