Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

