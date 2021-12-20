 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

