 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts