It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -14 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
