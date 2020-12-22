 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

