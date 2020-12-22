Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. It should be…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees t…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.12. A 18-degree l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23.87. We'll see a low tem…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.59. We'll see a low tem…