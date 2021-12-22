Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
- Updated
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Grand Island people s…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
- Updated
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 19F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residen…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.