It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
