 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 13.45. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts