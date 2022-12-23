 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

