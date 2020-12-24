 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.78. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts